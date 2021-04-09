Things You Should Know About NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter

The cold doesn’t help either. Nights on Mars drop to -90 degrees Celsius and, While the Ingenuity team on Earth has tested the helicopter at Martian temperatures and believes it should perform on Mars as intended, the freezing temperatures will push many of its parts to the limit. Also, JPL flight controllers will not be able to control the helicopter with a joystick. Communication delays are an inherent part of working with spacecraft across interplanetary distances, so commands are sent well in advance.

Meanwhile, Ingenuity will have a lot of autonomy to make its own decisions about how to fly and stay warm.

Ingenuity has already demonstrated various feats of engineering. In careful steps from 2014 to 2019, JPL engineers demonstrated that it was possible to build an aircraft that was very light, capable of generating sufficient lift in the thin atmosphere of Mars and surviving in a Martian-like environment. They tested progressively more advanced models in special space simulators at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

They will tell us about their success step by step. Ingenuity will make its first flight attempt. If the helicopter is successful on that first flight, the team will attempt up to four other test flights within a 30 Martian day window (31 Earth days). If all goes well, something that we will know soon, because the data will reach Earth on April 12, future exploration of Mars could include an ambitious aerial dimension.