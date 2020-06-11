Courtesy Telemundo

Raul plays the leading character of Alejandro Ferrer alongside Fernanda Castillo in the successful Super Series Intimate Enemy that opens its new season in Telemundo Monday, June 22 at 10 pm/9C.

Alejandro Ferrer is the Captain of the Federal Police. He is a man who has lost what he loves most in life, from his parents to his best friends, in the fight against criminal gangs. He is a brilliant tactician, vehement, persevering and brutal with his enemies.

Their bravery traits can become very effective or border on the irresponsible. He only lives for his work, his intimate life practically does not exist and in his behavior you never know if he is a man who pursues justice at all costs, and his ruthless acts are for him the path to a greater good, or simply are motivated by revenge.

So that you know more about Raúl Méndez, here we leave you several things that perhaps you did not know about him:

Raúl also shared credits with his co-star Fernanda Castillo in The Lord of the heavens, the successful Super Series with the most seasons on Telemundo where I interpretedor the popular character Víctor “Chacorta” in the first two seasons.

In 2001, he crossed over with his first English character for the film. In the Time of The Butterflies, next to Salma Hayek, Demián Bichir, and Edward James Olmos.

Raúl gave life to the character of Darío Sepúlveda next to Catherine Zeta Jones on the tape Cocaine Godmother, the Griselda Blanco Story of the Lifetime chain.

When Raúl cast for the film Legend of Zorro, he did not stay with the initial role … but his performance pleased Director Martin Campbell so much that he offered him the opportunity to play the character of Ferroq alongside Katherine Zeta Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Raúl Méndez captured the attention of the American public for his interpretation of Colonel Juan Seguín in Texas Rising, which aired on the History Channel in 2015.

For Netflix Raul He has had the opportunity to participate in two series with recurring characters. The first time was in the shoes of Joaquín, an emotionally unstable antagonist in Sense 8, and as the former president of Colombia César Gaviria in the second season of Narcos.

In two weeks it will be the debut of La Lengua del Sol, an independent film that produced and starred alongside Flavia Atencio. The plot follows the love story of a couple who live a confinement before the end of the world.

He is currently developing a script for The Path of Dangerous Steps by author Michael Marc Bouchard and in 2021 he is scheduled to start production.

His performance in Killing Cabos He won two nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the prestigious Diosas de Plata and Ariel Awards.

Raúl is fascinated by meditation as it is a practice that allows him to reflect and find inner peace and balance in these difficult times facing the world.

He has three tattoos on his body. Her favorite tattoo is the image of one of her mother’s eyes that symbolizes her protection from the “things” that happen behind her back.

His favorite food is sushi and the simpler the flavor, the more he enjoys the experience.

Raúl yearns to have a beautiful family in the future.

He supports Migrant Force, a pro-immigrant organization that helps Mexican and Latino migrants in the United States. It also supports the organization Blue Smile, a civil association that was born from the initiative of lagoon parents to sensitize, raise awareness and inspire society in favor of people with autism in their native Torreón, Coahuila.

His motto is never stop dreaming, it’s free and sooner or later everything becomes a reality.

