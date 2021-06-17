Things that only happen in summer

Who was not wishing that the rays of the sun began to illuminate our streets and our days? The tropical wave of happiness comes to us at this time of year, so it won’t take long for us to dive into the best things that happen in summer and that only happen during these hot months.

You probably know that June 21, 2021 is the longest day of the year in most time zones in the Northern Hemisphere. According to calculations by the National Astronomical Observatory, the summer season will begin on Monday, June 21 at 5 hours and 32 minutes peninsular time and will end on Wednesday, September 22 at 21 hours and 21 minutes, with the beginning of autumn. The hottest season in the northern hemisphere will last 93 days and 15 hours.

Summer holidays are coming and, little by little, we begin to have some normality and good weather for all those travelers who are eager to explore new frontiers. But, we can certainly do a lot of fun things during this hot weather that we can’t enjoy in winters. and what makes this season so special.

So, it’s time to kick off the sunscreen, kick-start the summer blockbusters, and prepare our best spirits for a great time. Regardless of what plans you have for the summer, today we will tell you a few things that seem to happen only during summeror.

Summer is usually one of the most anticipated seasons of the year. After all, there is no better time to enjoy the outdoors and the sun. But summer also brings with it a series of changes on our planet, from warming temperatures, fireworks, flip-flops on the feet almost all the time, couple arguments and the beginning of summer loves that will not survive any further. of these months … to dangerous thunderstorms or the explosion of fireflies flashing in unison in the dark nature.

And you, what do you like the most about summer? While you think about it, take a look at this gallery.