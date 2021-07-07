Things that only happen in Japan: the cat the size of a building | Technology

Imagine that you are walking quietly down the street, and on the fourth floor of a building you see a 15-meter-long calico cat peeking out. Yes, you are in Tokyo …

Many billboards use LED screens to display advertising, but very few are the size of the Cross Shinjuku Vision display, which also projects 3D images without glasses or augmented reality device.

The Japanese company Cross Space is a specialist in this type of 3D LED displays over 20 meters long, which are strategically placed in the corners of buildings, as they the 3D effect only appears if viewed from a certain angle.

The 3D display located at the exit of the Shinkuku subway station in Tokyo has become very popular for his huge calico cat over 15 meters long, which looks out on the edge of the building. Do not miss the video because it is spectacular:

As the creators themselves explain in the press release, via Designboom: “The giant 3D calico cat created with the quality of a Hollywood movie will bring surprise, laughter and relaxation to nearby passersby.”

Is named calico to a type of cat that has three colors: white coat with orange / brown and black spots. These cats they are always femaleBecause for the white to be mixed with the black and orange colors at the same time, each one housed in an X chromosome, it can only happen in a female, who has two chromosomes of this type.

It is true that there are males with three colors (only 1 in 3,000 tricolor cats), but in this case it is due to a genetic anomaly, and only 1 in 10,000 of these males are fertile.

Is 3D LED display has a 4K resolution, and broadcasts 18 hours a day. All broadcasts begin first thing in the morning showing the calico cat waking up from her sleep (and almost fell off the building, as you can see at the end of the video).

During the day they emit music videos, advertising, news, and even TV shows. When the day is over, the cat goes to sleep.

It also appears briefly between broadcasts, and subway users sometimes stare at the screen for a few minutes, waiting for it to appear.

There is also a webcam that focuses directly on this 3D screen, 24 hours a day:

Will you be lucky enough to connect the moment the famous calico cat appears?