There are already those who name racism with all the letters, in Morocco. To get to question it – something that some intellectuals and NGOs had begun to do aloud – it was necessary to go through the recognition that there was a manifest omertá. The unspoken pact of silence included a thick veil over any reference to the blackness of certain cultural manifestations (such as the Gnawa) or the ethnic origin of a good percentage of the Moroccan population. Something similar happened in Algeria, according to creators like Samira Bramia, who was encouraged by the idea of ​​taking up the spirit of the Algiers festival and finally being able to twin with Africa. Because it is true that, until too recently, “Africans” were spoken of as passing people, belonging to a continent south of the Sahara, and it is also true that membership of Africanity is celebrated today in institutional artistic expressions. However, discriminatory practices towards the sub-Saharan are still deeply rooted in daily reality, something that is denounced by films such as the short film Aziya, by the well-known journalist Karim Boukhari, which was scheduled at the official Tangier National Film Festival, the last major event before confinement.

The short film –which is the second by the former director of the prestigious French-language magazine Tel-quel– talks about two issues that are lived as quietly as naturally in the environments of the urban middle classes of Morocco: racism and prostitution, in their The meanest face, as it is the only labor resource accessed by sub-Saharan migrant women alone, who are stranded in the large cities of North Africa. Aziya makes visible the machista abuse suffered by these women by men who even often pass as progressive citizens with European habits. Surely the short film – starring Aadel Essaadani, Jeanette Abou N’Goran and Ghassan El Hakim – will stir awareness of some hedonists unaffected by the customs of their people, who access the services that the free market places at their disposal, such as meat. cheap female (as soon as daily life returns to normal). And it will also help bring to the table another dumb issue, which is that of blindness in front of the mirror itself, or the refusal to see themselves as participants in a proud pan-African blackness.

As if to put the script in context, the premiere of the film coincided with the beginning of this era of covid-19 and the activation of protocols for social distance in Morocco, while bringing the plague of racism to the fore. When the international alarm sounded strong, in early March, our Maghrebi neighbor recorded a first positive that led to a weekly titled First case of the coronavirus in Morocco: who is responsible ?, superimposed on a photo in which it was seen clearly a sub-Saharan emigrant dominating the scene. The image barely showed the brightness of eyes, under a hood, and what was clearly distinguished was the look between fearful and suspicious of a black person. In the face of such a blatant accusation, totally unfounded, in a few hours the voices of university professors, anti-racist militants and the press itself were heard, denouncing that gratuitous link between blackness and disease. In the networks, there were those who remembered that the same had happened, about five years ago, with the Ebola crisis, when the name of the disease became an insult on public transport and on the streets of the main Moroccan cities, against citizens –and especially female citizens– from sub-Saharan countries… Still fresh appears in the memory that cover of the weekly Maroc Hebdo, from 2012, which entitled ‘The black danger’ to an article about the “clandestine” inhabitants, who live “from begging or prostitution ”, and illustrated by the photo of a sub-Saharan boy.

During this pandemic, and with the passing of the weeks, the reality that the international media discovered was the lack of protection in which immigrants were left passing through that region, with their borders closed, and while the local inhabitants were locked up in their homes. and received state aid.

Artists are welcome

The truth is that, unlike that raw Ebola time, today – and at least officially – Africanity is celebrated. In these four or five years that have passed since that epidemic, Morocco returned to the African Union, migratory flows have continued incessantly (with two regularizations promoted by the Moroccan government) and paths of good business have also been opened together with friendship campaigns and continental artistic festivals, promoted by cultural bodies.

Thanks to these new policies, some contemporary artists from sub-Saharan countries have installed their ateliers in Casablanca, Rabat –which this year holds the African capital of culture– or Marrakech, because in these cities the activity of museums and art galleries is usually intense (with round-trip franchises with events and institutions in Paris, Madrid, London and New York), although in 2020 almost everything has been suspended, at least until September.

With all the Africanity staged, however, coexistence away from the carpets of festivals remains tense, as evidenced by some revolts that occurred on the outskirts of Tangier or Casablanca, where migrants in transit to Europe (today crowded and without be able to earn a living in the streets), and as witnessed by those expelled from Mount Gurugú and the barbed wire from the north, taken to the south (with which it is possible to make them walk and retrace the path to Calvary over and over again).

For women who survive on the streets of North Africa, small but forceful films like Aziya are the closest thing to relief, or compassion. It is just the story of an anecdote, that of a home order (like someone who orders a pizza), any given night, in any building in Casablanca, but that puts a mirror in front of the distracted local consumers. Someday they will see their own rictus in the reflection.