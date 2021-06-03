Things heat up between Knicks and Hawks in playoffs

The team Atlanta Hawks Y New York Knicks they almost put together tremendous Fight at the end of the first half of the game in the NBA.

Trae Young had the last position of the first half of the game, that’s when Young threw a float and they gave him a small foul and he was totally angry, since it was not called a personal foul and he wanted to go over the player of New York Knicks on the NBA.

Here the video:

Knicks vs. Hawks is heating up, a fight nearly broke out at the halftime 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XyflWReYG4 – Statline – Basketball News (@statline_) June 3, 2021

It is no secret to anyone that since day one, there is a great verbal war between both teams and now more than the Knicks they look down.

This series between Atlanta Hawks Y New York Knicks It is one of those that are bringing more conflicts in these Playoffs due to the intensity of both teams in the NBA.

The first half of the game ended dominated by Atlanta Hawks 50-57 in a very intense game for both teams, as it has players who are elites in NBA as are Trae Young Derrick Rose among others.