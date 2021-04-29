Things get complicated for Pablo Lyle; New accusation falls – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A bucket of cold water fell on Pablo Lyle and it is that more than two years after he attacked a man of legal age due to a traffic problem and that he died a few days after said event occurred, things to The actor has not been at all favorable, because he has not been able to be prosecuted, due to the pandemic, he remains on probation and is accused of involuntary manslaughter, but things got worse.

And it was announced that the son of Juan Ricardo Hernández, name of the person who died after receiving a blow from the actor of “Mirreyes vs Godínez”, filed a civil lawsuit against Lyle and his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, who was also present, due to the events that occurred on March 31, 2019.

In the document that is already in the Miami court, the relative of the person born in Cuba and who bears the same name, accuses the Mexican actor and Delfino of criminal acts and involuntary manslaughter, for which he is asking for financial compensation. for the damages and expenses that these two have caused to his family.

This was announced by the Telemundo portal and the Ventaneando program, where it was said that the relatives have considered that Lyle and his brother-in-law deprived them of having Juan Ricardo’s teachings, as well as their financial support, they also considered that the expenses they have carried out, first for the hospitalization, then the funeral and now with the payment for the lawyers has caused them financial problems.

Pablo Lyle’s trial postponed

In March of this year, a Miami judge gave Pablo Lyle more time to prepare his defense at trial.

Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos granted the request of Lyle’s lawyer, Bruce Lehr, and postponed the start of the trial from March 15 to June 7, tentatively.

This is not the first time the trial date has been changed. Initially it had been scheduled for February, but also at a request from Lyle, the justice agreed to postpone it.

This time the postponement took place in a brief court hearing of less than five minutes conducted by Zoom, which also included Lyle’s other attorney, Philip Reizenstein, and prosecutor Eileen Keeley.

Lyle, who lives at his sister’s home in Miami, claims he is innocent. The actor of the Mexican soap opera “My adorable curse” and the Netflix series “Yankee” wears a GPS monitor on his ankle that allows authorities to know his movements 24 hours a day.

Since April 2019, the actor is not authorized to work in the United States.

By: El Universal