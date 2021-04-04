“Things are not as they are being counted”

The broadcast of the docuserie about Rocío Carrasco entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive has caused a barrage of reactions that have put in the media focus not only to Antonio David Flores, but also to their daughter, Dew Flowers.

For two weeks, when the documentary was released, its movements in the networks and their gestures Before the cameras they have been analyzed in great detail: from the effusive hugs with Olga Moreno, Antonio David’s wife, before traveling to Honduras to participate in Survivors, to the image published on Instagram of the hands of his paternal grandmother, to the one that qualifies as “matriarch”. However, before the insistent questions of the reporters who follow her on the streets, Rocío Flores be quiet and shows a tired attitude.

The young woman goes through a complicated stage and it has been “surpassed” after the emission of the documentary series, as the collaborator of Viva la vida has told on more than one occasion, Jose Antonio Aviles, who maintains contact with Rocío Flores since both participated in the same edition of Survivors.

This Friday, Avilés said that has spoken on the phone with the daughter of Rocío Carrasco, who has told her how she is and what she thinks of the conflict between her parents.

According to Avilés, the message that Rocío Flores has “authorized” to make public has been the following: “Things they are not how they are being counted“, he has said, which has made clear his position against the version shown by Rocío Carrasco in the documentary.

Regarding the disseminated images in which Rocío Flores is seen gesturing in a private conversation with Antonio David, Avilés has assured that it is not an argument, according to the version that Rocío Carrasco’s daughter has told him. “We have not discussed at allWe were precisely commenting on the persecution we are suffering from the press, “he transmitted.