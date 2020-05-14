Since Sebastian Vettel’s departure from Ferrari was confirmed at the end of next season, a name has sounded above the rest as a substitute: Carlos Sainz. The Madrid rider is the clear favorite to join the Italian team in 2021.

Many authoritative voices have spoken about the possibility of Sainz wearing red, but none as close to the pilot as his father’s, Carlos Sainz. The three-time Dakar champion valued in Movistar Plus the situation of his son.

“Life is happening and either you stagnate or you take steps. Carlos has the ambition to continue doing better and that has to be the philosophy of any athlete. The only thing I can do next to him is to encourage him to do it.” @CSainz_oficial, about @ Carlossainz55. #VamosSobreRuedas pic.twitter.com/iCZlOkkMch – F1 in Movistar + (@ movistar_F1) May 12, 2020

«I can tell you little at this point, I don’t want to deceive anyone. It is clear that things are accelerating and that the teams are not going to wait for the season to start because you don’t even know if there will be a 100% season, “confessed Sainz.

“It is true that he is happy where he is and that things are moving a lot lately. I want to think that sooner or later there will be a solutionBecause we cannot stay two more months based on these rumors and these stories, but you are going to allow me that I cannot tell you many more because they are delicate moments ».

Lastly, Carlos Sainz spoke of his son’s ambition: «Life is happening and you either stagnate or take steps. He, from what I see as a father, has an ambition to continue doing better, to take steps forward, as it did last year. That has to be the philosophy of any athlete who competes in something like he did last year, and all I can do is encourage him to do it, “he concluded.