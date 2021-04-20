Thieves looted Alexander McQueen boutique in New York: they took $ 70 thousand in luxury bags

Another luxury store was robbed in Manhattan (NYC), this time the Alexander McQueen signature boutique on Madison Avenue.

Thieves broke the front glass from the store in Manhattan’s prestigious shopping area early Sunday morning and luxury handbags with a total value of approximately $ 70,000 were takenthe NYPD said.

Two people entered the boutique at 747 Madison Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. They seized about 30 wallets, which can sell for $ 4,000 or more each.

The store was also looted and the police were looking for surveillance footage. No arrests or details of the suspects have been announced, the New York Post noted.

Similar robberies have occurred in Manhattan luxury stores in recent months, especially on Madison Avenue and SoHo, including two Balenciaga boutiques and one Chanel. In the latter case, the thief was arrested in Florida because he boasted on social media what he had outraged.