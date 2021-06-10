Thierry Henry returns to Belgium National Team for UEFA EURO 2020 | National teams

The ex-footballer of Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​in addition to European and World champion with France, Thierry Henry, joined the concentration of Belgium on Wednesday, to which he returns to complete a technical team of 43 people that supports Roberto Martinez.

Henry already accompanied the “Red Devils” from 2016 to the end of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which Belgium was third, and joins the Eurocup to bring his international experience to a group that aspires to win the tournament with stars like Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard or Romelu Lukaku.

When the Federation officially announced the Frenchman’s return to the Belgian bench, after having led one season to Monaco and another to Canadian Impact de Montréal, Martínez said his assistant’s experience in international competitions constitutes “a great added value” for the team.

“It seemed natural to us to continue the story that began in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup,” said the Belgium coach, who since May 31 has been concentrated in Tubize, south of Brussels.

The Belgian press has speculated that Henry’s return anticipates a possible relief in the event that Martinez leaves the Belgian team at the end of the European Championship, after five years at the helm of the “Red Devils”.

With the arrival of the French, the Belgian contingent for the Eurocup, which the authorities of this country vaccinated as a priority on the first day of concentration, amounts to 70 people: 26 footballers and 44 members of the coaching staff and professionals from other areas.

On the coaching staff, Martínez has two assistant coaches, Shaun Maloney and Thierry Henry, as well as physical trainer Richard Evans and two goalkeeping coaches, Erwin Lemmens and Iñaki Vergara.

They are joined by 15 professionals from the medical and physical division, with four performance, data and statistics analysts (Luke Benstead, Yannick Euvrard, Stijn Campo and Arne Jaspers), two doctors (Geert Declercq and Kristof Sas), two physiotherapists (Geert Neyrinck and Bert Driesen), a physical therapist (Lieven Maesschalck) and four masseurs (Dirk Nachtergaele, Eddy Pepels, Milan D’hoe, Franky De Buyst).

The physical team is completed by a person responsible for strength (Johan Gerets) and another for health and performance (Philippe Rosier). In the food area, Belgium has two nutritionists (Nicolas Paraskevopulos and Laurent Bannock), a chief cook (Bartel Dewulf) and four support cooks (Frederic Decruyenaere, Louis Coysman, Evert Detalenaere and Mats Delande).

In addition, another 16 professionals from various areas accompany the selection, such as utilleros, responsible for material and communication, with Stefan Van Loock as spokesman for the “Red Devils”.

Belgium will train this Wednesday and Thursday and will travel to Saint Petersburg on Friday, where they will start the European Championship on Saturday against Russia and then also face Denmark and Finland in the group stage.