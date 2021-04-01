Thierry Henry lived a nightmare after the hand against Ireland, was threatened with death

The France selection He qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a goal provoked by striker Thierry Henry to the Irish National Team in the repechage, of which it was said he is not proud, because he feared for the life of his wife and daughter Tea, who at that time was 4 years old, after receiving death threats when he was at FC Barcelona.

“I can’t explain why it happens, but this is where it gets difficult. And I’m not saying that to get people to say ‘Oh my gosh’. No. But then after that, the abuse I received, I received letters, death threats, my daughter had to go to school with a bodyguard for two weeks because she was afraid: ‘We know where you live,’ ”she told The Sun .

“I was scared, I put a bodyguard on my daughter; I never shared it. I am not saying this to make what happened or not worse, it has nothing to do with anything. But it was difficult. This is what people sometimes don’t understand, you don’t want to receive death threats. You don’t want to receive anything, you don’t want your daughter to be a target. You don’t want that, ”he added.

The former Arsenal player commented that Ireland fans do not forget that goal and assured that he is not a cheater, he only did it on instinct.

“I’m proud of it? No. Do Irish fans abuse me sometimes? Yes. And it is difficult to accept because this is not the type of player that I am, but when you have a bad instinct or reaction, it is difficult to explain ”, he commented.

It was on November 18 when France had to face Ireland for a ticket to South Africa 2010 and Henry gave the winning goal in compensation time, when at 103 ‘he lowered a ball with his hand and assisted William Gallas.

