The Cannes Film Festival is considering the creation of a label “to enhance” the films that should have been included in the official selection and an alliance with the Venice Film Festival, announced Thierry Frémaux on Wednesday.

“We can [imaginer] let’s say a label ‘Cannes2020’ rather than ‘Official Selection’ since this denomination implies that the Festival is to be organized ‘normally’ “, explains in Le Figaro the general delegate of the high mass of the 7th Art.”[Nous] we want to associate the parallel sections. This label would make it possible to promote the films that we have seen and to find our way in the maze that will be the organization of their release in the fall. “

Thierry Frémaux wants to be present in the fall with the Cannes festival “to contribute to the vast project of the reconquest of cinema”: “We are sent magnificent films from everywhere and it is our duty – and our desire! – to help exist and find the public. Because the Selection has never stopped, the films are there, we will see them until the end of June! ”

Several highly anticipated films like Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven and Annette by Leos Carax are slated to be included in this selection. In the columns of the specialized journal Variety, Thierry Frémaux also declared that an alliance with the Venice Film Festival was possible due to the health crisis:

“Like every year, I talk a lot to Alberto Barbera [le patron de la Mostra, NDLR], who is also worried, of course. Since the start of the crisis, we have raised the possibility of getting closer if Cannes is canceled. We continue to discuss this. Other festivals have invited us: Locarno, San Sebastian, Deauville. These are gestures that touch us. “

No virtual version

“If we are fighting, it is not for the festival itself, but to support the economic recovery of the sector on a global scale: films, artists, professionals, cinemas and their audience”, a- he insisted.

Unable to be postponed to the end of June-beginning of July, the French authorities having decided to ban festivals until mid-July at least due to the coronavirus crisis, Cannes announced Tuesday that its 2020 edition could take on new “forms”.

Thierry Frémaux has however excluded a virtual version of the festival, or that it is shorter than usual (twelve days) or with fewer sections, while the Directors ‘Fortnight, Critics’ Week and ACID have announced Wednesday the cancellation of their 2020 edition.