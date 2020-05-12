The delegate general of the Cannes festival, Thierry Frémaux, awaits the arrival of the ‘Parasites’ team at the door of the Palace of Festivals, in the last edition of the French competition.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / EL PAÍS

Saturday morning. From his country house on the outskirts of Lyon, Thierry Frémaux (Tullins, 59 years old), the general delegate of the Cannes festival, the man who in late May became the gyrfalcon of the film world, answered the phone. “I have here with my family all the quarantine and on Monday [por ayer] I will move to Lyon. From there I will continue with my work ”as director of the Lumière Institute, dedicated to safeguarding the work of the founding brothers of cinema. Frémaux, holder of the best agenda in the industry, does not shy away from any questions. Another thing is their responses, measures and diplomats; sometimes it reveals more what it doesn’t say than what it says. “I haven’t spent these days in Cannes for 35 years,” he begins. Today, the 73rd edition of the most important festival in the world of cinema should have started, and Frémaux has already assumed it: there will be no Cannes at La Croisette in 2020.

Question. How would you define your mood?

Answer. Melancholy invades me. Like you, for sure, and the rest of the industry. Cannes is not just a job, a festival, it is the illusion of going for the first time, of seeing the sea, of finding friends, enjoying the sun … And for that we are going to miss a lot. Actually, it’s missing. In my case I think that on Tuesday I will feel inside myself even a physical absence. And of course, I will miss the screenings, the reception of the films, even the bad reviews [carcajadas]. What used to make me angry, now I miss it. Every year Cannes shows that cinema is a living art.

P. Will the way we used to consume cinema change due to the pandemic?

R. Imagine the opposite: a computer virus that would destroy all the projections on computers, and that no recorded image could be seen outside the cinema. We will be back. Insurance. We have been on platforms for two months, consuming platforms. But for me platforms are television [en Cannes no se proyectan películas que vayan directamente a una plataforma, como las de Netflix]. They do not differ. And what do you consume in them? Movies. Fiction. We need fiction, we need stories. We have been living in cinema for 125 years, and I don’t think we will see cinema die in theaters. I think quite the contrary. Another thing is if you are in danger: true, there is a new type of cultural consumption, especially among youth. The pandemic forces us to ask ourselves important questions about our future: audiovisual education, the protection of theaters, how the media will change … Cannes is the time of year when cinema is at the center of the world, it is a way to say for two weeks that we are here.

P. Still fighting for a Cannes 2020? As will be?

R. We did not want to cancel. I never used that word. That was the easy solution. We would have left people lying around. We want to stay alive, active. There is the tragedy of the epidemic, of course, but then there will be the battle of the future. And that’s why we have divided Cannes 2020 into three stages: the first will take place in late May, early June, when we make our official selection public. We will not make a difference between competition, out of competition and A certain look. We will announce a list of about 50 films [una decena menos de las habituales], still closed today, that we love, that we want to support, and that will be released from July, if by then they have opened the rooms, until March 2021. It is also true that some have decided to wait until Cannes 2021 [no las dice, pero entre ellas están casi todas las producciones francesas, empezando por lo nuevo de Léos Carax y Paul Verhoeven], and others will pass to the platforms. And I understand: they have money, and professionals need it. The second stage is the virtual market, which starts on June 22, only for people in the industry. In that case virtuality is possible. An online festival is not possible for me. That is not a festival. I don’t understand why the press keeps talking about it, because no major film will be released digitally before. Another thing is if Scorsese can’t find money anywhere else and Netfix pays you. The official selection and the market are the two legs of Cannes.

P. And the third?

R. In the middle of June we will explain how we will celebrate Cannes outside Cannes. It would be an itinerant Cannes. They will be our films, and we will accompany them in other festivals and venues.

P. Would that include other class A film festivals, like Venice or San Sebastian?

R. Of course. And I’m talking to José Luis Rebordinos [responsable del Zinemaldia] to make it concrete. As an exception, this year, if a film selected by Cannes competes in San Sebastián, there will be no problem. With Venice we have the project of making a common selection, because it is the contest that opens the autumn season, and these days I am closing with its director, Alberto Barbera, how we will do it. We want to underline together the importance of cinema. This depends on whether we can travel at the end of August. Will Venice be the usual Venice or will the Biennale shrink, forced by social distance? Not known.

P. Is it true that the Cannes festival insurance does not cover cancellation?

R. Yes, but who would have imagined it. Never, apart from the cancellation of the first edition in 1939, has this situation occurred since 1946. And insurance policies are very expensive. It was very difficult not to do a normal event. Fortunately, the sponsors support us, although obviously they will contribute less money than for a contest like the usual one.

P. At the online festival We Are One, will Cannes only provide master classes from previous years?

R. We like Robert De Niro’s idea of ​​creating this contest, and we wanted to be present in this project. We will show those talks.

P. Last week the French association of art and essay rooms released a harsh statement against the commercialization of Pinocchio, by Matteo Garrone, on Amazon. What is your opinion?

R. For me it is not a problem, because the French distributor [Le Pacte] I had no certainty about its release in theaters. And Amazon put the money. Fortunately, someone has that money. Because today there is no financing in the world of cinema.

P. What do we need for Spanish cinema to be more present at its festival?

R. First I want to remember the recently deceased José María Riba, our eyes on Spanish and Latin American cinema. From Cannes we have very good relations with the Spanish industry. We fight for Spanish cinema to be in Cannes, but you have a tradition of going to the Berlinale first. In any case, Pedro Almodóvar is a regular. And I think that in recent years the presence of Spanish cinema in French theaters has increased, there is a new generation of creators that joins the great authors. That is reflected in Cannes is one of my goals.

P. Last year they had an exceptional edition, which in the end awarded a Palme d’Or to a film, Parasites, by Bong Joon-ho, which later won the big Oscar.

R. It was great. But remember, the 2018 edition was highly criticized, for me unfairly. I can only say that part of the audacity of Cannes 2019 stems from the audacity of Cannes 2018. To measure the level of a festival you need to analyze a decade of the event. The future is complicated, with many directors working for online platforms. However, platforms need the mythology of cinema, they buy famous directors for their cinema films! Hence the importance of classical cinema. Protecting theater cinema is protecting the future of platforms. We must be faithful to the spirit of cinema. Will the future be cohabitation? Of course, as has happened with television. Let us instill in new generations the magic of the big screen.

Back to the Lumière brothers

When Thierry Frémaux agreed to his post at Cannes, he made it a condition to continue running the Lumière Institute. And she is passionate about her work there, which became more visible with the 2016 premiere of her ‘Lumière! The adventure begins ’, a wonderful analysis of the cinema of the brothers Auguste and Louis. “We believe in cinema today, words are not enough, and that is why we have bought four art and rehearsal cinemas. He was preparing the new film, which has been stopped by the pandemic, and will be released in 2021. Unfortunately, we wanted to release it in celebration of the 125th birthday of theaters, another invention in which the Lumière were ahead of Edison, and it will not be possible. How terrible that this anniversary coincides with closed cinemas. It was that there were projections even during the Second World War ”.