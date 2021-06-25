Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

06/24/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Austrian Dominic Thiem will not participate this year at Wimbledon due to the injury to the right wrist that he suffered in the Mallorca tournament, and that will keep him out of the circuit “for several weeks”.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Austrian’s team, who had to retire in the first set of their match against Adrian Mannarino, in Mallorca.

Thiem, who has never made it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon, traveled to Barcelona to undergo tests on his wrist and doctors have detected an injury that will keep him off the slopes for “several weeks.”

The Austrian will wear a wristband for five weeks and then start a recovery process that will be supervised by the Spanish Ángel Ruiz Cotorro, to determine when you can return to competition.

Thiem had already resigned from the Olympic Games, so this drop has no impact on them, but it does on the three tournaments that he had scheduled and that he will not play now, Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gsstad.