Thiem will not play in Belgrade and announces that he still has knee discomfort

Bad news for Dominic Thiem. It is not being the best 2021 for the Austrian player, suffering from several physical problems and without continuity in his calendar. The world number four decided to skip Monte Carlo to return in Belgrade, but a few minutes ago he announced that he will not be starting in the Serbian capital. The reason? The annoyances in his knee, something that he makes quite clear with the title of his letter in which he announces it: “My knee hurts!”

Of course, Dominic also wanted to leave a message of calm and caution. According to him, his goal is to reach 100% Roland Garros and his problems, after several consultations with a doctor, are not too serious. Thiem announced that he will return in Madrid and that he hopes to be physically well “at the beginning of May”, reaching his peak of form in the Parisian Major. We’ll see if it succeeds.