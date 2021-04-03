Thiem will not compete in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000

The austrian Dominic Thiem, world number four, said that he is not yet fully fit and will skip the Masters 1000 that will be held in Monaco from 11 to 18 this month.

The US Open champion opted out of the Miami Masters 1000 and has not played since losing his ATP 500 debut in Dubai to the South African. Lloyd Harris last month.

ThiemThe 27-year-old was planning to return to the slopes for the European clay court season after having a foot problem recently.

“After Doha and Dubai I needed a break,” he said. Thiem in a statement on its website http://www.dominicthiem.at. “I’m not 100% yet. I’m very sorry, I would have loved to play in Monte Carlo, but it won’t work.

Thiem, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year, began the 2021 season with a win and a loss at the ATP Cup before falling in the round of 16 of the Australian Open against the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov.

After Melbourne, his participation in the ATP 500 in Dubai also ended in disappointment with a loss to the South African. Lloyd Harris, which occurred after losing against Roberto Bautista in the quarterfinals in Doha the week before.

Thiem He said he will train on clay in Austria while the Monte Carlo tournament is played. “I have difficult weeks ahead, I have a lot of work to do,” he added.