Thiem wakes up in time against Fucsovics to avoid surprise in Rome

The austrian Dominic Thiem, number 4 in the ATP rankings, needed to overcome a set and a break behind this Wednesday to win 3-6, 7-6 (5) and 6-0 against the Hungarian Marton fucsovics, number 44, on its premiere at the Masters 1,000 of Rome.

Thiem, who did not participate in the 2020 edition, was about to chain his third consecutive elimination in his debut in the Foro Italico, but managed to react in time and sealed his round pass after a battle of two hours and 35 minutes.

Que. A. Match! 🔥 @ ThiemDomi comes from the brink of defeat to open his Rome campaign with a thrilling 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-0 victory over Fucsovics. The World No.4 advances to R3 in Rome. # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/jLB6Sxo1Sg – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2021

The Austrian player will face the Italian in the third round Lorenzo Sonego, number 33 in the world, who triumphed this Wednesday against his compatriot Gianluca Mager, number 90, by 6-4 and 6-4.