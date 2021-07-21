Thiem returns to training playing with the left

Dominic Thiem yesterday shared a video that has given a lot to talk about on social networks. The Austrian, injured in the last tournament in Mallorca, was finally able to return to training, although not under normal conditions. Nicolás Massú’s pupil still shows a splint on his skillful arm, so he has no choice but to play with his left. A curious video where you can see the talent and motivation that the former world No. 3 has right now.

—- Dominic Thiem returns to training. Of course, playing with the left foot. Will it make it to UsOpen? pic.twitter.com/3lbF585TQi – Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) July 20, 2021