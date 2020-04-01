While tennis is put on an uninterrupted pause because of coronavirusIt seems that it is time for some coaches or players to speak honestly about fellow professionals. Sometimes some lines are crossed. We already know that Gunter Bresnik He is a guy with no hair on his tongue, but his comments have caused the anger of Dominic Thiem, who has come out to answer you. The war is served.

The former coach of the now number 3 in the world came to the fore just a few days ago by forceful words, perhaps hurtful, that no one expected and who spoke of the world of tennis talking about him again. Gunter, who was Thiem’s ​​coach until early 2019, was always a key player in Dominic’s team, with eccentric decisions but which in turn helped to forge Thiem’s ​​physique and character. Let’s remember, for example, that preseason block in which Bresnik took Thiem to the Austrian mountains so that his pupil developed physically and mentally.

However, as we say that 2019 Indian Wells marked the end of the professional relationship between the two. Nicolás Massú He entered the scene and the rest is history: Thiem has raised his level of play exponentially, has found the formula to win off clay and has reached his best professional ranking. In the midst of all these sporting successes, Bresnik felt displaced, perhaps devoid of any merit, and opened fire on Thiem and his family: “Every day it becomes clearer to me how everything developed. There are things I don’t understand: fidelity, values, honesty … there wasn’t much of that. You can’t do that with someone you owe everything to. Without me, Thiem’s ​​father would be a club coach and he would be a Futures player.“

Several days later Dominic has decided to take control of the situation and act quickly. Silencing Bresnik was his main objective, but not without disrespect. “It is deplorable that he always speaks ill of me and my family in public for whatever reason, and even more after so many years of success together.”

The Austrian tried to find an explanation for why Bresnik decided to attack him in public. The possible reasons? According to him, there are two options: “When he complains about a possible lack of respect, when he says that I owe everything to him and he seriously says that I would be a Futures player without his help, I must seriously question whether he has developed delusions of greatness. Or if, instead, you don’t have no respect for my father and me“

At the time, Thiem said publicly that firing Bresnik was “the best decision he could have made.” Months later and after this crossfire, the Austrian reminded Gunter that he has a lot to keep quiet and that his dismissal was not a mere coincidence: “I did not end my relationship with him for no reason. Bresnik knows those reasons and right now I’m not going to make them public. “

So, now all that remains is to wait for the Austrian’s former coach to return with another reply to a conflict that he decided to start relatively recently. What Thiem is clear about, it seems, is that he will not tolerate attacks on his family; What also seems clear is that, in the midst of this tennis drought, this crossfire could go on for a long time.

