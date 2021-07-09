Thiem questions his participation in the US Open 2021

The bad news keeps piling up around Dominic Thiem and now it is the Austrian who reveals a serious setback in his aspirations to be competitive in the remainder of the year. He does this by pointing out in Sky Sports Austria that he is not entirely clear if he will be able to compete in the US Open 2021 and defending the title won last season, because the discomfort that arose in a wrist during his stay in Mallorca could be an obstacle to this. “There is nothing guaranteed right now, it would be a dream to resume activity there, but it will be difficult,” he said.