Thiem: “Massú is being very important to me”

It was up to Dominic Thiem attend to the media, prior to starting their career in the ATP Mallorca 2021. The Austrian left very interesting reflections, taking stock of his season, highlighting the figure of his coach and expressing his feelings for the next Grand Slam: Wimbledon.

The importance of Nico Massu these months

It has been very important to me. It has not been easy for me this season, but he always sees the bright side and has great energy, and that helps me a lot. I haven’t been feeling good on the track lately, but he’s always been there. I think that soon I will return to my level, and I thank him very much for always being here supporting me.

Sensations in grass

First, after Roland Garros, I started training on the hard court to practice my shots again, which were not being good at all and I needed to get them back. Then I did start practicing on grass, first in Austria and now in Mallorca. But in the end, you never know what can happen on grass. So far, I have improved my shooting and my mobility on the court again and I am very happy with it.

About the Olympics

I thought that with the difficult year I have had, it did not help me to go to the Games. I needed to plan my tournaments, and the Games were a huge impediment in that regard, so I decided to withdraw. But I’m really looking forward to playing them in Paris 2024.

Opinion about ATP Mallorca 2021

This is the second time that I am here. I like the club a lot and the island in general too. I really like the weather and the people here. But the most important thing is that the tracks are in incredible condition, and I think it was a very good decision to come here to prepare for Wimbledon.

On what happened to him after winning the US Open

I think what happened to me is normal. In the end, you work very hard to achieve a goal, and when you do, everything changes. I started to think that I was less motivated. But little by little I am improving and now I am back to normal. I think my problem this year is that I did not train enough at the beginning of the year, and I also had several problems with injuries. But, as I say, I am improving day by day. I don’t know what’s going to happen at Wimbledon, but I have the goal of doing very well there and in subsequent tournaments and being able to put on a good game.