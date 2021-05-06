Thiem is still strong on his return and is already in the quarterfinals of Madrid

The austrian Dominic Thiem, third seed of the 1,000 ATP Masters in Madrid, defeated the Australian Alex de Miñaur in the second round and took an important step to relaunch his season, in need of a result that would bring him back to the last rounds.

His rival in the quarterfinals will come out of the clash between the American John Isner and the Russian Andrey Rublev, sixth favorite.

Thiem, fourth in the ATP standings, had won all three of his previous meetings with De Minaur.

He started with some doubts and lost his service in the third game of the opening set (2-1). He recovered it for 3-3 but did not manage to escape the harassment of the Australian until the ‘tiebreak’, in which he had to overcome a 0-3. He reserved his best passes for that comeback.

The second sleeve offered an alternative to both. Seeing himself 3-1 from behind, De Miñaur launched himself into the net in search of points as soon as Thiem left the ball in the middle of the court and leveled 3-3.

From then on Thiem accelerated and, although he let out a first match point, he closed in the second and celebrated the victory with evident joy.

Thiem returns to activity in Madrid after a knee injury forced him to resign from Belgrade and the Masters 1,000 in Miami and Monte Carlo.

Before he had lost in the round of 16 of the Australian Open against the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov, lost in the Doha quarter with the Spanish Roberto Bautista and, in his last tournament, in the first round of Dubai against the South African Lloyd Harris.