The Austrian Dominic Thiem, current number three in world tennis, expressed on Monday his hope of being the best prepared playeror for the charity tournament which will organize this month in the Balkans Serbian Novak Djokovic, ATP number one.

“I am very lucky because I think I am the only tennis player in the tournament who has already played some competitive matches. I had the opportunity to play the Pro Series in Austria and everything seems to indicate that I will be the best-prepared tennis player in Belgrade, “said Thiem about the first event of that tour to be played in the Serbian capital.

In an interview with the New Media Team public relations agency, the Austrian highlighted the humanitarian nature of the tournament “especially in difficult times like these.”

He also recalled that participates in a major humanitarian project in Austria, without specifying details, and that he hopes “the more funds will be raised” to continue giving his contribution.

Djokovic organizes this regional event, which will be played between June 13 and July 5 for charitable purposes in Belgrade and other cities. of the western Balkans.

Other world tennis stars such as the German have also announced their participation in this tournament. Alexander Zverev (7), Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (19), as well as Croats Borna Coric (33), Marin Cilic (37) and Serbian Viktor Troicki (184).

The “Adria Tour” tournament will start in Serbia (Belgrade, June 13 and 14), will continue in Croatia (Zadar, days 20 and 21), Montenegro (days 27 and 28), and will conclude in Bosnia-Herzegovina (Banja Luka, on July 3 and 4, and Sarajevo, on July 5).

However, Matches in Montenegro and Bosnia are not yet closed As negotiations continue with the tennis federations of those countries.

The tournament aims to raise funds for different humanitarian projects in the region and the countries from which the tennis players arrive, and at the same time help players regain form and competitive rhythm, having been separated from the courts for almost three months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic himself will play in all tournaments, possibly Dimitrov as well, while Thiem and Zverev will participate only in some of them.