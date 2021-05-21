Thiem gets into a big mess before Roland Garros

The US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, heads to Roland Garros with little preparation and little confidence after topping off his preparation with a disappointing 12-set loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie in his ATP debut in Lyon.

The Austrian, number four in the world, finalist of Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, losing both with Rafael Nadal, was out of the game for two months due to a problem in one foot and one knee, but also due to a low mood. He returned to competition in the Madrid Masters 1000.

The 27-year-old made an encouraging comeback, reaching the semifinals at the Caja Mágica, against Alexander Zverev, but then lost in the third round in Rome, to Lorenzo Sonego, prompting him to request an invitation to play. in Lyon.

”It was a great disappointment. Also a big step back after the promising tournaments in Madrid and Rome, ”Thiem told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 loss to world number 49 Norrie on Thursday.

“I really don’t know why. I was preparing well, training well. I just didn’t find any rhythm, no style. I was hoping to experience the little positive signs from Madrid and Rome, but it didn’t work out. I have to analyze it and look at Roland Garros, “he said.

After the success of winning his first Grand Slam in New York last year, Thiem has had a difficult 2021 season. They achieved a victory in two ATP Cup matches before a fourth-round elimination of the Australian Open. Thiem then lost in the quarterfinals in Doha and retired in his first match in Dubai the following week.

It’s not good for confidence. I need to find a way back somehow. The next game is already the first round at Roland Garros and until that day I have to fix it, “he explained.