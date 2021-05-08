Thiem, fourth consecutive semifinal in Madrid after beating Isner

The austrian Dominic Thiem qualified for the semifinals of the Madrid Masters 1,000 after meeting for the first time in the tournament with a set against, but coming back to the American John isner by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

His rival in the penultimate round will be the winner of the match between the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the German Alexander Zverev. Thiem repeats seminars for the fourth time in a row at the Caja Mágica.

Apart from in a game of the Laver Cup in 2017, Isner and Thiem have not met since 2015, when each had a clash, the North American on the hard court in Beijing and the Central European on the land of Nice.

Isner took to the track today ready to cut the points as much as possible. He remained at the same level he served, well into the court, and went ahead 3-0. Thiem avoided giving up his serve again, but could not even dream of breaking the American’s, who closed the set with four direct serve points, out of the seven he scored in that heat (6-3).

Until then Thiem had not lost a set this year in Madrid.

The Austrian managed to lengthen the rallies at the start of the next set and move Isner from side to side. Still, he had to apply his forehand to save four break balls in the fifth game.

The game changed course in the next one, when Thiem scored a blank for the rest aided by the mistakes of his rival (4-2). From then on he found the corners with ease and scored the set without finding himself in any more trouble.

The Austrian was very solid with his serve in the third set, even more so than Isner. Increasingly effective, it made the American doubt in the network and after 4-4 he finally overcame his resistance and added a new ‘break’ that would be definitive.

Isner, who had played five tie-breaks and won four in his previous games, was unable to prolong the clash to assert his serve in the tiebreaker.