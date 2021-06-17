Thiem, first ‘signing’ of the new Kosmos representation agency

06/17/2021

On at 11:05 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Austrian tennis player, Dominic Thiem, has joined the Kosmos agency, company owned by FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Kosmos has opened a new business route with the firm Dominic Thiem in which the agency will offer a comprehensive service: it will representation, commercial and public relations support, as well as sports, legal and financial advice.

The Catalan central defender has assured that this signing is, without a doubt, a great step for the company: “We are very excited about this project. Within Kosmos many people linked to sports work for many years and specialized in different key areas in the development of an athlete’s career. We know what is important for the active player and for his future, because many of us have been “.

This new aspect will be headed by former tennis player Galo Blanco, who will represent the Austrian, the first incorporation in this area. The tennis player is especially excited about this new stage: “I am very happy that Galo is part of the team again. He has been a very close person to me and my family. The season has not started as I would have liked and I am working very hard to return to the level of the end of 2020 ,. The fact of incorporating Galo and the rest of the Kosmos team with us can bring us many positive things “.

The Huelva, for his part, also faces this challenge with great motivation: “On a personal level, I am especially excited to start this project with Domi. We have known each other for a long time and I had the opportunity to work with him throughout 2018. There has always been a very good relationship and I think that will make us go back to training, together to his sports team, his family and Kosmos, a great team “.

Back to the highest level

Dominic Thiem’s ​​2021 has nothing to do with the level shown at the end of 2020, when he won his first Grand Slam, the US Open, by defeating Zverev in the final.. Finalist of Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019 and of the Australian Open in 2020, the Austrian has not been able to pass the fourth round at the last Australian Open or first round at the last Roland Garros, surprised by an efficient Andújar.

The number 5 in the ATP ranking, with a total of 17 ATP titles, is experiencing a somewhat complicated first half of 2021, where he has only been able to reach the semifinals of the Barcelona Open as the best result. At Wimbledon, which begins next Friday, June 18, he will have a great opportunity to make up for himself.