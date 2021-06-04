Thiem, first guest at the ATP 250 in Mallorca

06/04/2021

With two weeks to go before the start of the first edition of the Mallorca Championships, the organization has confirmed its first bombshell: the first wild card of the tournament is for the Austrian Dominic Thiem, current world number four and current champion of the US Open.

The record of Thiem, 27, is enviable. The Austrian has a total of 17 titles in his showcases, including his first Grand Slam achieved last September in New York. It was the fourth time Thiem had reached this final round in a Major, after Roland Garros ’18 and ’19 and the Australian Open ’20.

In addition to being the current US Open champion, the Austrian also has to his credit a Masters 1000 title (Indian Wells ’19), five ATP 500 trophies (Vienna ’19, Beijing ’19, Barcelona ’19, Rio de Janeiro ’17 and Acapulco ’16) and ten more in the ATP 250 category. Thiem He entered the Top10 on June 6, 2016, now five years ago, and in all this time he has never abandoned these positions where only the best have a place.

After the defeat in Paris to Andújar, “the break until Wimbledon would have been very long & rdquor ;, has commented Thiem. “The Mallorca Championships is the perfect opportunity to get more games before Wimbledon. I am excited to be part of the premiere of this tournament on grass & rdquor ;.

The tournament director, Toni Nadal, is also tremendously happy about the fact that Dominic Thiem play in Mallorca: “Giving this wild card to a Grand Slam champion shows the extraordinary work that has been done to carry out this first edition of the Mallorca Championships. With Dominic, we are very proud to welcome one of the most successful players on the circuit in recent years to Mallorca. “

“We are excited that Dominic Thiem be present at the first edition of the Mallorca Championships together with other top-level players on the circuit. At the same time, it is a great honor to have a reigning Grand Slam champion like Dominic gracing the Center Court of the newly refurbished Mallorca Country Club, where the original Wimbledon grass has been placed. ” Edwin weindorfer, organizer of the Mallorca Championships and CEO of the e-motion group.

Thiem joins a luxury lineup that already had eight other tennis players who at some point in their careers have been in the world Top20. They stand out among them Karen khachanov (ex No. 8), Pablo Carreño (current Nº12 and former Top10), Feliciano lopez (ex Nº12), Nick kyrgios (ex Nº13) or Casper ruud (current Nº16). What’s more, Gilles Simon, Sam Querrey Y Guido pella they have also been throughout their career in the privileged positions of the ATP ranking.