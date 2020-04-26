Dominic Thiem has made a dissenting voice heard in this context of the coronavirus-related health crisis, assuring that he will not pay a penny to the solidarity fund created to help struggling players.

Transparent on the subject, Novak Djokovic revealed this week that several players in the ATP ranking, some of the best, had refused to give their money to help their poorer counterparts in the face of this unprecedented health crisis that we are currently experiencing. . The Serb had also added that he understood his position. Will he reconsider his judgment in light of the recent statements by Austrian Dominic Thiem?

04/26/2020

“None of these poorly ranked players is struggling to survive,” he said. Thiem to the largest Austrian newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung. Throughout the year, I see many who do not give their all. in tennis. Many are not very professional. I don’t see why I should give them money. ”

Give to those “who really need it”

Dominic Thiem He has also clarified his thoughts on the matter, likely to mitigate the devastating effect of such a statement: “I prefer to give to people or institutions that really need it. No job in the world guarantees you great success early in your career. None of the Better players are considered to have arrived, nothing is guaranteed and we have to continually fight for our ranking. ” This is what is said.

The tennis bodies, ATP (men’s circuit), WTA (women’s circuit), ITF (International Federation) and the four Grand Slams, announced on Tuesday the creation of a common solidarity fund for players facing financial difficulties from the Parada of competitions due to Covid-19. For his part, the President of the Players Council, Novak Djokovic, had asked the players to contribute to this fund as they wished, abandoning the idea of ​​a scale according to the classification, mentioned last week.

