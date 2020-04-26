Transparent on the subject, Novak Djokovic revealed this week that several players in the ATP ranking, some of the best, had refused to give their money to help their poorest peers in the face of this unprecedented health crisis that we are currently experiencing . The Serb had also added that he understood their position. Will he reconsider his judgment in the light of the recent declarations by the Austrian Dominic Thiem, which should not take long to react? Rather, judge.

“None of these poorly ranked players are struggling to survive,” he said, unabashedly, to the largest Austrian daily newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung. All year round, I see many who do not give everything in tennis. Many are not very professional. I don’t see why I should give them money. ” Recall that with a few exceptions, admitting that they exist, the majority of players devote themselves body and soul to their passion, which is also their profession. And for the most part, they have the most poorly classified, struggling to live on.

Give to those “who really need it”

They do not all meet the success of the Austrian, but they try. Dominic Thiem has also clarified his thoughts on the subject, probably to mitigate the devastating effect of such an outing: “I prefer to give to people or institutions that really need it. No job in the world guarantees you a big success at the beginning of your career. None of the top players consider themselves to have arrived, nothing is guaranteed and we have to fight continuously for our classification. ” This is what is said.

The bodies of tennis, ATP (male circuit), WTA (female circuit), ITF (International Federation) and the four Grand Slams, announced Tuesday the creation of a common fund of solidarity for players put in financial difficulties by the stopping of competitions due to Covid-19. For its part, the president of the Players’ Council, Novak Djokovic, had called on the players to contribute to this fund as they wished, abandoning the idea of ​​a scale according to the classification, mentioned last week.