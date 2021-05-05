Thiem, convinces in his debut in Madrid

Thiem backhand at the Mutua Madrid Open / Getty Images

EFE | The austrian Dominic Thiem, third favorite of the tournament Madrid ATP Masters 1000, returned to the competition after a month and a half away from the slopes with a convincing victory over the American Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-3, and reached the round of 16.

The fourth player in the world, 27, had not played a tournament since the quarterfinals in Doha last March. The finalist in the Caja Mágica had a solvent return in 2017 and 2018 against a debutant in this Masters 1,000 who could not find a way to question the superiority of his opponent.

Like he never left 🙌 @ ThiemDomi returns to ATP action with a convincing 6-1 6-3 win against Giron in Madrid! #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/c5BZYKU8As – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 4, 2021

An injury to the right knee had removed the Vienna player from the competition, who after touching the triumph in a Grand Slam three times – twice at Roland Garros and once at the Australian Open -, won the last United States Open United.

Thiem, who makes his sixth appearance in Madrid, the last in 2019 as a semifinalist, did not take an hour to overcome Giron to win his stay in the round of 16, in which he will face the Australian Alex de Miñaur, who beat Australian Lloyd Harris 6-2, 3-0 and quit.