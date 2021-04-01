Thiem continues with problems and will not play in Monte Carlo

Thiem on the clay of Monte Carlo / Getty Images

The austrian Dominic Thiem, number four in the world, said that he is not yet fully fit and will skip the Masters 1000 that will be held in Monaco from 11 to 18 this month.

The US Open champion opted out of the Miami Masters 1000 and has not played since losing his ATP 500 debut in Dubai to the South African. Lloyd Harris last month.

ThiemThe 27-year-old was planning to return to the slopes for the European clay court season after having a foot problem recently.

Thiem himself justified his decision in this way. “After Doha and Dubai I needed a break. I’m not 100% yet. I’m sorry, I would have liked to play in Monte Carlo a lot but it’s not going to be like that. Now I have tough weeks ahead in which I have a lot of work to do ”.

The Austrian tennis player will continue training on clay in Austria before a return to competition that could take place at the Serbia Open in Belgrade (April 19-25) after resigning from the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, where he will not defend the title won in 2019.

