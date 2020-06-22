The third COVID-19 test in eight days performed on the Austrian Dominic Thiem, number 3 in world tennis, It has returned negative, reported its representative on Monday, Herwig Straka.

In this way, the Austrian star will play, as scheduled, in the “Austrian Pro Series”, a local tournament taking place this week south of Vienna, added the APA news agency.

Thiem will also participate next weekend in the second part of the “Ultimate Tennis Showdown” in Nice, France.

The Austrian He won the first “Adria Tour” competition in Belgrade on June 14, a charity tournament organized by Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the world.

During the second stage of the event, last weekend in Zadar (Croatia) there were four positives for coronaviruses, among them, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (19 of the world) and Borna Coric (33 of the world), in addition to two coaches.

At the Belgrade event, the social distancing rules required in the rest of Europe were barely followed against the virus, for which the organizers received numerous criticisms.

After learning of Zadar’s positives, including from his own coach, Djokovic has undergone a coronavirus test, the result of which is unknown at the moment.

Negative for Zverev and his team

The one who has also tested negative is Alexander Zverev: “I just received the news that my team and I tested negative for the covid-19,” the German reported, adding that it will be tested regularly as a preventive measure.

Zverev, 23, said he will follow doctors’ quarantine advice: “I apologize to everyone I have potentially put at risk for playing this tourThe tour of the Adriatic had already been criticized before these cases of coronavirus infection occurred.