Shows of solidarity in the face of the coronavirus crisis continue to populate the most important news. Diego Schwartzman has decided to organize, together with his good friend Paulo Dybala (Juventus footballer), a FIFA tournament at Play Station whose proceeds will go entirely towards the Argentine Red Cross. The last to sign up for the appointment has been Dominic Thiem, who has not wanted to miss the solidarity gesture of his partner on the circuit. The tournament may be followed by TyC Sports.

I’m ready! Together with @dieschwartzman , @PauDybala_JR and many other athletes I will play the #LACHAMPLAYSOLIDARIA FIFA tournament for a good cause pic.twitter.com/ZBBLGUIDpq – Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) April 13, 2020

