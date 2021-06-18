Thiem also resigns from the Tokyo Games

The austraco Dominic Thiem, current number five in world tennis, announced this Thursday that he will not participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

According to the player, winner of the US Open last year, on his Twitter account, has made “the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Thiem, 27, thus joins Rafa Nadal, that he will not go to the Olympic event this year either.

“Hello, I have sad news to share with all of you. After speaking with my team and after analyzing the situation I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics competition,” Thiem wrote in a tweet.

“For me, as for all athletes, participating in the Olympic Games representing my country is a huge honor and that makes my decision even tougher. However, 2021 hasn’t started as planned and I don’t feel ready to play at my best in TokyoThiem continued.

“These last two weeks I have been training hard and I am beginning to improve my physical condition and my concentration little by little. My goal is to work hard in the next few weeks, do my best at Wimbledon, stay in training and defend my title at the US Open.“said the tennis player.

In any case, the player was optimistic about being able to participate in the Paris Games in 2024.

“I am young and I hope to be able to play for Austria in the Games of Paris 2024. See you soon, Domi, “he concluded.

Thiem is having a difficult year. His best result has been the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

At the Australian Open, a tournament for which he was a finalist in 2020, he fell to Grigor dimitrov in the round of 16 and at Roland Garros, where he reached the final in 2018 and 2019, he could not pass the first round after his surprise defeat against Paul andjar.