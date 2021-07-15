Thief tries to assault van passengers, but fails

MEXICO CITY.- Security cameras captured the attempted assault on passengers of a public transport unit in the State of Mexico.

The events occurred on Monday, July 12 at 8:00 in the morning, when the unit was circulating on the Mexico-Texcoco highway, at the height of La Loma.

In the images it is observed that the subject opens the door of the unit and threatens the users, who ignore it and refuse to hand over their belongings.

The thief with his face covered and a cap, claims to bring a weapon and demands their cell phones from the users, but when they do not see the weapon, nobody pays attention to him. It is even seen that he tries to snatch the backpack from a man who resists and does not give it to him.

By not receiving anything, the subject ends up leaving in full view of those present who apparently are already so used to the assaults that they are unperturbed.

