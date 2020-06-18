© Capture ABC 13

Investigators reported that they responded to a call at the Studio 6 Extended Stay hotel.

In the early hours of Sunday through Monday a woman called the police to report that her husband had just caught a man who had broken into her garage. Once the police officers arrived on the scene, they arrested the suspect.

Police investigated and determined that the suspect had broken into the garage earlier in the evening. He stole two bicycles, a laptop, and a small refrigerator.

According to police, the suspect hid the stolen items nearby while carrying other items to his apartment. It was at that moment that he realized he had a big problem: he didn’t have his keys. He had lost them during the robbery.

The suspect decided to break the glass in the door of his apartment building in order to enter, but still could not enter his house without the keys. Without much thought, the thief returned to the garage where he stole the items to search for his keys, and that’s when the owner discovered him and called the police.

During the arrest, on the way to the police station, the suspect kicked one of the officers. The Brandon Police Service in the United Kingdom claims that the officer was not injured.

The suspect was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The 20-year-old man was arrested for robbery, trespassing, and theft. He faces charges for damage to property less than $ 5,000 and for assaulting a police officer.

The suspect spent the night at the police station until he was released. The court date will be in September, Odee reported.

