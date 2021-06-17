Thief ended up in hospital after stealing diplomatic vehicle and crashing into 10 cars and restaurant near the UN in New York



United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A vehicle registered to the Qatari Consul General in New York was stolen yesterday in Midtown East Manhattan by a thief who then crashed into several cars and an open-air restaurant spread out. for the pandemic.

The employee driver of the car was washing it when it was stolen. At that time a diplomatic vehicle was parked with the keys inside at East 51st Street and First Avenue, near the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) around 10 a.m., the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported.

The unidentified thief sped east on East 51st, striking 10 other vehicles and the eating area of ​​a restaurant, before stopping. He was arrested on pending charges and taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries, the New York Post reported. The Qatari government has not commented.

Apparently during the pandemic, with fewer cars on the road, the streets and sidewalks of NYC have become a terrain of speeding and recklessness, leading to more road accidents, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute. Also NYPD has reported a increase in the number of stolen cars since the beginning of the year.