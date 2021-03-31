Thibaut Courtois shoulder injury with Belgium National Team: absence in Qualifying | Spanish League

Zinedine Zidane recovers a player from his squad and immediately loses another three. Incredible the bad luck of the French. This time the FIFA date gave him a headache.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, missed the Belgian team’s match against Belarus (8-0) on Tuesday after getting up with shoulder discomfort, although the Belgian coach, Roberto Martínez, trusted that the goal is in form again “in two or three days” and noted that there is “nothing to worry about”.

“This morning he felt some unpleasant pain in his shoulder, probably due to a bad posture during the night, and that is why he has not played,” Martínez explained at a press conference after his team’s victory against Belarus in the third match of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Martínez pointed out that “the plan was for Courtois to play” and that he even went to the press conference on Monday, but explained that “today he was not at 100%” and chose to leave him out of the starting lineup as a precaution, putting the player in his place. Bruges goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. “But it is one of those injuries that will probably take two or three days, nothing to worry about,” said the coach.

The Spanish coach also explained the absence of Atlético de Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco, who missed the third consecutive game with the national team after not having fully recovered from a recent blow to the ankle in a meeting with the rojiblanco team.

“Carrasco trained yesterday, but he only joined the group then and we do not feel that he was completely fit to be on a match stage. I think he is not yet 100% fit, he probably has two or three days left,” he added. .

The Belgian team thrashed Belarus on Tuesday and is already the solo leader of their group with 7 points after Wales beat the Czech Republic by a goal to nil.