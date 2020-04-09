It is time for talks and video calls to friends or family. This Wednesday, Thiago and Rafinha Alcántara They had a very personal conversation in public and left interesting statements. The Celta player became the club’s community manager for a day and from the entity’s Instagram account spoke with his brother, a footballer for the club. Bayern Munich. Both trained at Barcelona and Rafinha continues to have a contract with the Barça club, but they do not see each other again at Can Barça …

And it is that during the conversation, Thiago answered the question of whether he sees himself sharing equipment with his brother: “It’s easier for Celta than for Barcelona”, said the Spanish international, while Rafinha agreed and added: “Correct.” They do not close the door to a future together in the Galician team, but it seems that they have ruled out that they can meet at Barcelona, ​​where in recent years they have not been betting on La Masía. Thiago has a contract until 2021 with Bayern Munich, so its future is in the air, although in Germany they assure that the intention of the Bavarian club is to renew it. Mazinho’s other son, Rafinha, is on loan at Celta for Barcelona, ​​where he does not appear to be returning. Thus, the Catalan entity will try to make cash in the summer in the form of a transfer.

A curious talk in which the Celta player became more serious to talk about the coronavirus crisis and the still hypothetical return to competition: «Every day is one thing but it all depends on Health. It is better to return safely. Behind closed doors? It is a very strange feeling. I imagine the same thing happens with the performances. The feeling is that something very large is missing. If I had to get wet, it goes a long way ».