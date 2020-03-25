Thiago Wild, the young Brazilian tennis player sensation after winning the recent ATP 250 in Santiago de Chile and who looms as one of the great promises of this sport is infected by COVID-19.

the same Wild He confirmed the news through a video that he published this morning on his Instagram account and where he revealed that she started feeling the flu and fever symptoms about ten days ago.

“I’ll be fine, I’ve been feeling fine for the past few days, but I’m going through here primarily to alert everyone that they have to stay homeThey have to be careful with this, which is a serious disease, but that can be controlled with the force of all, “he said in his statement.

The tennis player said that he had felt the first symptoms of the disease when he returned to Brazil after a trip to Adelaide (Australia), where he was part of the Brazilian team that played in the Davis Cup.

At 20 years old, the Brazilian tennis player, number two racket in Brazil after Thiago Monteiro, is one of the biggest promises in tennis and became a sensation after winning the ATP 250 in Santiago on March 1.

Three weeks ago Wild He went down in history by becoming the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament, beating Gustavo “Guga” Kuerten (Guga), Roland Garros champion in 1997 when he was 20 years old. At present, Wild it is ranked 114 in the world ranking, behind Monteiro (82).

