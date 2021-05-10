Thiago Volpi and ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez to Rayados? Duilio Davino talks about his possible signings

The Clausura 2021 Tournament not finished yet and in Rayados del Monterrey They are already thinking about possible reinforcements for the following semester and Duilio Davino, the club’s Sporting Director, spoke of two players who have been linked to the Club.

In an interview for W Deportes, Davino refused to be looking for a goalkeeper at the moment and although he did not rule it out, he denied approaches by Thiago Volpi.

Also read: Tigres de la UANL: Carlos González says goodbye to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and asks for forgiveness

Likewise, he commented that although Jonathan Rodríguez is a great striker, he does not enter into Rayados’ plans due to the limit of foreigners.

“I do not like to talk about reinforcements when the tournament is not over, but today I assure you that we have not spoken or looked for anyone.” He said about Volpi.

About Cabecita Rodríguez, Davino commented that he is “A player who makes a difference, who has a good time at CruzAzul. Today he does not fit in this team of Rayados because we do not have a foreign quota.” Assured.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: