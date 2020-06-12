Thiago Silva is in recent weeks one of the points of interest in the information of the PSG. And with each passing day, the feeling that the Brazilian central defender will leave the club at the end of the season is more evident. The last detail is a message from the footballer’s wife saying goodbye to Paris.

Although PSG has presented a renewal proposal, Thiago Silva still does not respond to the offer. At the club they want to count on his services, after eight years in which his performance has been magnificent, but the renewal that they propose goes through a significant salary reduction, while more and more teams are interested in signing him since there would be no transfer fee. Carlo Ancelotti, for example, has already tested it and it is not the only proposal that has come to him from the Premier League.

The bet in France is clear: Thiago will not continue at PSG. In recent hours, several French media have highlighted a message from the footballer’s wife on social networks. A message that obviously sounds like farewell. It seems that no one is hiding from the outcome that the case will have.

In response to a tribute published on Instagram thanking Thiago Silva for “eight years of shared happiness”; Isabella Silva did not hesitate to answer with an enigmatic: “Also for us, but this is life. Thank you for these eight years”, said the letter from the wife of the Brazilian defender.

Leonardo, however, is still determined to change the situation. The top sports manager of PSG does not give up on the footballer.