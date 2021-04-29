Thiago Silva’s wife criticized Timo Werner for missing goals in Madrid

The first of the two semi-final matches was played between the Chelsea fc and the Real Madrid, the Londoners were superior in every way, but the goals did not fall. The red lights pointed at Timo Werner and even Thiago Silva’s wife dared to give him some guilt.

After the 1-1 draw at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, Isabelle da Silva recorded a video on her Instagram account and summarized in simple words what was the team’s match in which her husband plays.

“This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who continues to miss goals… This Werner, what is his name? ”, He said in clear reference to the German forward of Chelsea FC.

Werner has 9 goals in 40 games with the Blue team and last year he had a turnover of 32 in 42 challenges.

Harsh criticism for Werner from England

This drought revived criticism of him in England. “Come on, you’re a great striker, no matter how good the goalkeeper is!” Said the Dutchman. “If Werner is my forward and that fails … I get very angry,” said Mario Melchiot, a former player for the Stamford Bridge team.

Rio Ferdinand, former player and current analyst, was even harsher in his criticism.

“It’s crazy, do they give any young man the time that they have given Werner when he arrives? They are not treated with equal care and understanding. It is an investment and they are never given time or patience. Tammy (Abraham) doesn’t have the minutes that Timo has if he performed on the field like him. If it were Tammy I would be on the bench ”, he closed.

Will he have his revenge on the return?

