Thiago Silva’s wife charged Werner for his ruling against Courtois

04/28/2021

Act. At 11:22 CEST

The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Chelsea ended with a 1-1 draw, but far from the meeting that a priori could be expected, the ‘blue’ team came out like a cyclone in the deluge of the first part in Valdebebas. Those of Thomas Tuchel, in charge of designing a solid block with a route, had opportunities even to close the tie in the first half.

Chelsea managed to advance with a magnificent goal from Christian Pulisic who, after a spectacular dribble, left Courtois on the ground to finish off an empty goal, but minutes before, the star striker signed this summer, Timo Werner, missed a sung goal when he was alone in front of the Belgian goalkeeper. For many, this mistake is the last straw.

For Thiago Silva’s wife, for example, it all comes down to karma. In an insta story posted on his social network, he charged hard against the German: “This is karma, guys. Every team I go to has a striker who keeps missing goals … This Werner, what is his name?

Tuchel took iron out of the matter

Luckily for Werner, Isabelle da Silva is not the one who decides Chelsea’s lineups. Tuchel was asked at a press conference about the mistake of the former Leipzig striker, to which he replied: it also doesn’t help to cry about it or regret it all the time. There are millions of people who have things more difficult to face than the opportunities that are forgiven “, although in the last Premier League match, against the same ‘hummer’ team, he scored the winning goal.

But the German coach knows that the strikers live off streaks and therefore, wants to encourage him, the lap and the final stretch of the Premier remain: “He is angry, disappointed, but tomorrow he has a day off and the next day he has to return with high face. He’s a professional guy, he’s a top guy, he works hard. Everyone accepts the situation like this. It’s easy for a forward, he scores the next game and no one talks anymore. “