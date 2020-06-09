Thiago Silva, 35, is still unclear what his immediate future will be since it is not at all clear that he will finally renew for Paris Saint Germain, where he ends his contract at the end of the month.

06/08/2020

Act at 20:35

CEST

SPORT.ES

Initially, the Brazilian player opted to stay in Paris and both he and his environment talked at all times about negotiating a one-year extension of his contract. Even Le10sport advanced that PSG had offered Silva one more year of contract plus another optional season and it seemed that the deal was very close to closing.

But according to Foot Mercato, there has been a turnaround in the negotiations and the two parties are a long way from reaching an imminent agreement, which could translate into finally Thiago Silva ends up in another team.

Conflicts that don’t help

Le Parisien has published that the failure of the negotiations between the club and the staff for a salary reduction and the stoppage in almost everything that the arrival of the coronavirus has supposed would have been, among others, reasons for the estrangement between both parties and PSG could already be preparing the departure of the Brazilian central in the coming weeks.

Likewise, the French newspaper considers that the departure of PSG from Bruno Mazziotti, a physiotherapist very close to Thiago Silva, would be another clue for the future of the Brazilian defender.

Silva’s future is not at all clear, but according to Le Parisien, the possibility that the Brazilian footballer will end up leaving Paris once the Champions League ends in the event that he resumes, takes shape.

Thiago Silva’s possible destinations would be Serie A or the Premier League. One of the teams that already showed interest in signing him was AC Milan while Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti has also asked the Brazilian center back.