Thiago Silva praises Neymar: “When he’s happy, everything is easier”

06/18/2021 at 8:55 AM CEST

The defender of the Brazilian team Thiago silva He praised his partner this Thursday Neymar, protagonist in the 4-0 win over Peru in the Copa América and of whom he said he felt “great pride” in his numbers with Canarinha.

“He (Neymar) is happy, and when he is happy everything is easier”, said the English Chelsea defender in the mixed zone of the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The center-back, who started tonight after recovering from a muscle injury, highlighted the fact that his team had not conceded a goal in the first two Copa América games, against Venezuela (3-0) and Peru (4-0), which which in his opinion gives “greater peace of mind” to the attackers in the creation process.

“As in the case of Neymar, who has been getting closer and closer to Pelé and that is a source of pride for many of us, being able to participate in this moment “, he stated.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored his 68th goal for the Brazilian team on Thursday and is now nine away from equaling Pelé as Canarinha’s top scorer.

Thiago Silva also recalled the moment of the match which the VAR denied to Neymar a penalty when thrown after a slight contact inside the area and when the Peruvian bench came out “shouting: ‘You always shoot, you always shoot'”.

“Me when I play against Neymar, Messi or Cristiano I try not to bite them, I keep quiet and let things happen because the more you bite them, the worse, “said the Brazilian defender.