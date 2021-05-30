Thiago Silva, injured at 38 minutes

05/29/2021

On 05/30/2021 at 00:03 CEST

EFE

Chelsea’s Brazilian defender Thiago silva he withdrew injured from the Champions League final against Manchester City in the 38th minute due to a muscle problem.

The defender, who was looking to avenge the defeat in last year’s final, which he lost as a PSG player to Bayern Munich, was unable to continue in the game against City due to a groin problem.

The Brazilian was replaced by the Danish Andreas Christensen. The defender left the field visibly dejected and covering his face with his shirt.