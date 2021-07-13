Thiago Silva attacks Brazilian fans who supported Argentina

07/13/2021 at 4:48 AM CEST

. / Sao Paulo

Two days after lose the final Copa América against Argentina, the defender of the Brazilian team Thiago Silva uploaded this Monday on his social networks against the fans of his country who supported the Albiceleste in the Maracaná party. The defender first congratulated the team led by Lionel Messi and thanked those fans who “cheered and suffered” with Canarinha, who defended the title they won in 2019 and saw how a lone goal by Ángel Di María deprived him of revalidating it.

“Now is the time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger,” the English Chelsea central defender said in a message posted on his Instagram profile. Finally, he sent a message to the Brazilian fans who wanted Argentina to lift the continental title, as it finally happened. “Oh and for those who were against, I hope they are happy! But then they do not come as friends to get whatever their intentions are (interviews, tickets to take children and friends to games, t-shirts or photos)”, critical.

In the days leading up to the final of the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, played last Saturday, there were groups of Brazilians who expressed on social networks their desire for Argentina to be the champion of the Copa América in 2021. Those groups thus showed their nonconformity with the celebration of the tournament in Brazil, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of almost 535,000 people in the country, and the lax stance of the national team players against it. The Canarinha dressing room considered a boycott of the Copa América, but finally decided to play it, as announced in a manifesto that they released days before the start of the tournament and in which they criticized the way it was organized.