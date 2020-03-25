Sooner or later it had to come. Tennis is no stranger to the evolution of life and coronavirus It has already found its first confirmed victim in the world of racket. After what Bernard Tomic pointed out a week ago that he was feeling all the symptoms and was going to be quarantined, Thiago Seyboth-Wild Becomes the first tennis player to have been tested for coronavirus and the result has been positive. The Australian did not get to take the test, but Seyboth felt all the symptoms and decided to undergo the test in order to be able to check the state of health of all those who were with him in the last days.

It must be remembered that this 20-year-old Brazilian current 114 ATP ranking, is one of the most promising players on the world circuit and surprised the world by proclaiming himself champion in the ATP 250 Santiago de Chile 2020 just a few weeks ago. His last appearance occurred in the tie of Davis Cup 2020 that measured Brazil with Australia in oceanic lands. There, he played John Millman a disputed match that he lost in three sets. In the video shared by Thiago on social networks, he clarifies that he has been isolated for a week at home, following the recommendations of the doctors, but does not give details of the scope of the ailments caused by the COVID-19.

The Brazilian player’s announcement came just hours after Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro declared that the coronavirus is “a flu”, that he does not intend to close schools or take drastic measures since it is only dangerous for older people. It is necessary to point out the clear message that it sends Thiago Seyboth-Wild in his appearance about the importance of taking care of yourself and staying home. “This virus is very serious. Stay home and avoid contact with other people.” We will have to be aware of the evolution of a player who made us vibrate just a few weeks ago with his game and who now shrinks the hearts of all fans with this news.

